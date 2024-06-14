FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. FTX Token has a market cap of $426.32 million and $10.63 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) was developed by the FTX derivatives exchange as a cryptocurrency token for various purposes within its ecosystem, including paying transaction fees, acting as collateral, and purchasing services. FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, emerged as a prominent cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, offering an array of financial products such as futures, options, and leveraged tokens. However, the platform experienced a swift collapse in November 2022 following concerns over its financial stability and management practices, particularly regarding its heavy reliance on FTT and the solvency of its associated entity, Alameda Research. The unfolding of events, including a failed acquisition by Binance and subsequent bankruptcy filings, underscored the inherent risks and volatility within the cryptocurrency market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

