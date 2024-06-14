Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $13,299.65 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $13,299.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Funko Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 295,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $557.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
