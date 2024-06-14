FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

