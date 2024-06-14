GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.09. 29,854,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 25,776,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.17 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GameStop by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in GameStop by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

