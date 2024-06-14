Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 131,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 392,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $767.90 million, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $17,397,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

