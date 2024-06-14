Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 247.1% in May

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Geberit Trading Down 1.5 %

GBERY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Geberit has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $64.23.

Geberit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.8645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.84. Geberit’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

