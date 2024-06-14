GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $22,303.40 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $22,303.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $12,188.16.

On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

