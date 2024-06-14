GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $22,303.40 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $22,303.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $12,188.16.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

