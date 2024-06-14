General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.94 and last traded at $161.44. 1,061,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,316,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.