Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.93.

Geron stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Geron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,713 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Geron by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,611 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in Geron by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Geron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

