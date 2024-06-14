GICTrade Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $85.38 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $85.38 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.86617214 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

