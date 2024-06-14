Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Up 3.1%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $64.75. 2,977,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,208,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 417,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after buying an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 22,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

