Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GVDNY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. 31,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,765. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

