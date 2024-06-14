Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.07. 21,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 18,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.