Global Assets Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,605 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

