Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,641 shares of company stock worth $117,257. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of SELF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,154. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 152.64%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.