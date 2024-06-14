Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Short Interest Up 271.4% in May

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QYLE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 684. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.2327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

