Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

