Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

GGG traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. 192,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,934. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

