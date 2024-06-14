Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.22

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.22 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.04). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02), with a volume of 150,004 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.96. The firm has a market cap of £276.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

