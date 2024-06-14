Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director James Fu Bin Lu Sells 388,000 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,206,624.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 295,263 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $2,692,798.56.

On Wednesday, May 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRND traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grindr by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRND shares. Raymond James began coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

