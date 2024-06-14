GXChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.73 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000742 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

