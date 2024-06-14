GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.90

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 997693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Motco boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

