Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.