HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

