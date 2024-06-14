HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326,574 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $912,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.66. 1,799,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,290. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.