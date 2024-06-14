Head to Head Survey: Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) versus Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Scholar Rock 0 0 6 1 3.14

Profitability

Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.72%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock N/A -94.20% -65.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Scholar Rock $33.19 million 22.66 -$165.79 million ($2.09) -4.51

Big Cypress Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

