Head to Head Survey: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) vs. Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% Iveda Solutions -81.78% -61.50% -47.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 5.64 -$73.40 million $0.03 1,744.67 Iveda Solutions $4.64 million 1.97 -$3.23 million ($0.24) -2.34

Risk and Volatility

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 5 5 0 2.50 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus target price of $76.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.73%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Iveda Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

