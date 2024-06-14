Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HES. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

HES stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19. Hess has a twelve month low of $129.12 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

