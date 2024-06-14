HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005

HI (HI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $184,880.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,963.43 or 1.00002524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012554 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00088341 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050463 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $178,624.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

