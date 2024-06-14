Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 2.7% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. 4,108,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.