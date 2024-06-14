High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.48

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 32800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.19.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other High Arctic Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,200.00. 50.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

