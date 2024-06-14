Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,611,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2,060.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 326,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,371,153 shares of company stock worth $239,904,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 20,135,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,596,273. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 192.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

