Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,647 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,111,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915,707. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

