Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,674 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. 2,465,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,832. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

