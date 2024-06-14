Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 1,095,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,083. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

