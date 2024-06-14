Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $266.32. 1,913,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

