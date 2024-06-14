Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT stock remained flat at $18.30 during trading on Friday. 290,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

