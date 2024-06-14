Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.98

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.98 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 180.40 ($2.30). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 179.60 ($2.29), with a volume of 865,940 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170 ($2.16).

The firm has a market cap of £869.44 million, a PE ratio of -2,112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £132,675 ($168,948.17). Insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

