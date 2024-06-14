Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

