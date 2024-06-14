Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
