Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.79

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.79 and traded as high as $39.06. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 42,465 shares.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

