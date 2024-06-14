Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 658,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after acquiring an additional 432,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,557,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

