HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $161.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

