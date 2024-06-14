Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 873.33 ($11.12).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 680 ($8.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.72) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.01) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.86) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.84) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.07) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,864.97). In other news, insider Vanda Murray purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.13) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($33,388.51). Also, insider Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £34,447.16 ($43,864.97). Insiders acquired a total of 7,210 shares of company stock worth $6,536,918 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 879 ($11.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 605 ($7.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 937 ($11.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 837.75.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

