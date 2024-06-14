HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 255.8% in May

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,044. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About HUB Cyber Security
