HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 255.8% in May

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,044. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

