IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get IBEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBEX

IBEX Price Performance

IBEX stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.73. IBEX has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.