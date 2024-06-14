iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.04 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00003698 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $176.75 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.51074318 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $5,730,862.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

