iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 1.6%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 1,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

iMetal Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.