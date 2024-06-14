Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.80. 319,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 747,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several research firms have commented on IMNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The stock has a market cap of $889.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

