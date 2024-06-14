Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 6,000 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 821,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

