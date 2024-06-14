Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$208,000.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$208,000.00.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

